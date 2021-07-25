Balogun Helps Rangers Beat Real Madrid In Final Pre-season Friendly

Leon Balogun made a late substitute appearance and helped Rangers see out a 2-1 win against Spanish giants Real Madrid, in their final pre-season friendly on Sunday at Ibrox.

With Rangers ahead Balogun was brought on with five minutes left as the Scottish champions emerged victors.

Balogun’s Nigerian teammate Joe Aribo was not included in the squad for the high profile friendly.

Madrid had on parade Marcelo, who was the skipper, Martin Odegaard, Lucas Vazquez, Luka Jovic and Isco.

The Laliga side had taken the lead as early as the eight minutes through Rodrigo.

Rangers would go on to have lots of chances with Ryan Kent smashing the crossbar from a couple of yards out and visiting keeper Andriy Lunin producing some special saves.

Steven Gerard’s men eventually drew level in the 55th minute thanks to their Zambian new signing Fashion Sakala.

Madrid were reduced to 10 men after Nacho was shown a second yellow in the 76th minute.

Rangers capitalized on the numerical advantage and…