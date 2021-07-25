Beckham Legendary Man United Star Questioned By Italian Police 

Italian police reportedly quizzed England and Manchester United legend David Beckham as his son Cruz was caught jet-skiing while on holiday on the Amalfi Coast despite being underage.

The Sun report that the former AC Milan, and Real Madrid star spent 45 minutes on his yacht chatting to Italian police officers who had spotted his son Cruz, 16, jet-skiing.

He was reportedly joined by his daughter Harper, 10, and police arrived after about five minutes as you are meant to be 18 to jet-ski in Italy.

“David was sun-bathing and he immediately left the deck and went downstairs to deal with it,” a witness told The Sun.

“Both Cruz and Harper were wearing life jackets and staying very near the yacht, so it is hard to see what the problem was.

“During the questioning, the police recognised David and seemed to chat to him.

“They even asked him for a…