Cote d’Ivoire Hold Brazil To Draw As France Edge South Africa

Playing with 10 men for most of the game, defending champions Brazil and Cote d’Ivoire played 0-0 on Sunday in Group D of the men’s Olympic football tournament.

Brazil had a player sent off after Douglas Luiz was shown a straight red card in the 13th minute.

Cote d’Ivoire failed to take advantage and also had a player sent off on 79 minutes following Eboue Kouassi receiving a second yellow card.

The Brazilians won their Group D opener over Germany 4-2 with Everton forward Richarlison scoring a hat trick.

Also Read: Tokyo 2020 Basketball: D’Tigers Lose To Australia In Group Opener

In their opening game Cote d’Ivoire also opened their campaign with a 2-1 victory over Saudi Arabia.

Brazil will take on Saudi Arabia in their final group game while Cote d’Ivoire will face Germany.

In Group A, a last-gasp winner from Teji Savanier earned France a remarkable 4-3 comeback win against South Africa.

After a goalless first half, Kobamelo Kodisang’s goal put South Africa in…