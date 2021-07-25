Di Stefano ‘s Ballon d’Or Awards, Jerseys, Gold Medals Up For Auction

Julien’s Auctions announced today, July 25, 2021, property from the Estate of Alfrdo Di Stefano, the world record-breaking auction house to the stars’ tribute to the legendary Real Madrid football champion, taking place Thursday, September 23rd and Friday, September 24th, 2021, live at Mall Galleries in London and online at Juliensauctions.com.

Over 600 historic sports artifacts from the life and career of Alfredo Di Stéfano, one of the greatest footballers of all time and the number four ranking “Player of the Century” on France Football’s storied list that includes immortals of the game, Pelé and Diego Maradona, will be presented in the two-day auction event.

The Argentine-born professional footballer and coach began his career in 1943 at the age of 17 at Argentina’s River Plate and later played at Club Atlético Huracàn and Colombia’s Millonarios of Bogotà, where he won eight trophies during the first 10 years of his career.

But it was his signing in 1953 and…