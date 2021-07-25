Eye on Tokyo 2020 Olympics, DAY 2 –Segun Odegbami Writes

Funke Oshonaike became the first Nigerian athlete to exit competitions at the on-going Olympic Games. Ironically, not only is she the oldest, she is also the first female athlete to participate in 7 editions of the games. Unbelievable, but yes, this is her 7th Olympics.

The irony of her situation is that on the very day the Olympics of 2020 officially began, she exited. It was a painful experience for which she could not do anything. She was lined up to face a player from the tribe of those engrained with the DNA of table tennis, a Chinese American, who is half her age, and with an awkward left-handed tennis grip that she could not neutralise until the game was over. This was inspite of all her experience playing tennis for over 3 decades.

Funke had no chance against her as the evening of their match clearly showed. The nose is far from the eyes.

The match is not the interest here, but what transpired after. What happened? How did she handle the disappointment, the hurt and the…