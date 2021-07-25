I’ve No Plans To Leave Roma

Henrikh Mkhitaryan says he has no plan to leave Roma despite the arrival of the manager, Jose Mourinho.

The midfielder would’ve been a free agent this summer, but penned a new deal to June 2022.

He’s expected to play a key role under his former boss at Manchester United ahead of the new Serie A season.

“I remained because I believed in the project of this club, I liked it from the first day,” Mkhitaryan told Sky Italia.

“I am happy here, I like the team and the city. I believe we can win something with the Giallorossi.

“I had some offers from Italy and abroad, but I chose to remain and I’m pleased with that.

