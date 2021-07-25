Kane Set To Miss Clash Against Man City

Tottenham striker, Harry Kane is expected to miss the opening Premier League clash with Manchester City.

The Telegraph says Kane, who was part of the England side that reached the final of Euro 2020, is expected to still be working on his fitness when the new campaign gets underway in three weeks’ time.

Tottenham begin the league season on August 15 against Manchester City, who have been strongly linked with a mega-money move for the 27-year-old.

However, it appears that Kane is unlikely to take part in the fixture for either club.

While many of Tottenham’s players are involved in pre-season, Kane has yet to return to training having played for England in the Euro 2020 final against Italy on July 11.

