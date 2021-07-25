Madueke Gets £20m Price Tag Place On Him By PSV

Dutch Eredivisie giants PSV have placed a £20million price tag on Leicester City and Crystal Palace Nigerian target Noni Madueke, The Sun reports.

Madueke left Tottenham in 2018 after starring in their youth ranks and is now a major player in Holland.

The 19-year-old has caught the eye of Palace and Leicester with his displays — but the fee demanded by PSV could serve as stumbling block for his suitors.

Also Read: Dessers Prepared To Replace Onuachu At Genk

Last season the winger contributed seven goals and six assists in 24 league games, in what was his first full season as a professional.

Madueke helped his club win the first leg of their Champions League qualifier with Galatasaray last week and his value will only rise as that competition progresses.

Palace have short-listed Madueke along with Arsenal’s Reiss Nelson and RB Leipzig’s Ademola Lookman, who would be of interest if they could come on loan.

On 15 March 2021, Madueke received his first England U21 call…