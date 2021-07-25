NPFL: Akwa Utd Thrash Jigawa; Boost Title Chase, Enyimba Pip MFM

Akwa United moved a step closer to a first Nigeria Professional Football League title following a 3-0 win against Jigawa Golden Stars in Uyo on Sunday, Completesports.com reports.

Ubong Friday, Charles Atshimene and Wisdom Fernando were all on target for the Promise Keepers.

Akwa United top the standings with 67 points from 35 matches.

Nasarawa United maintained second position with a 4-0 win against FC Ifeanyiubah in Lafia.

Silas Nwankwo bagged a brace for the Soild Miners in the game. The 18-year-old has now scored 18 goals for the Solid Miners this season.

Aliyu Abdullahi and Chigozie Obasi scored the other goals for Bala Nikyu’s side.

Rabiu Ali scored the decisive goal from the spot in 54th minute as Kano Pillars continued their title push with a 1-0 win against Abia Warriors at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna.

Pillars remain in third position on the table with 61 points from 35 games.

In Aba, Enyimba beat MFM 2-1 in a thrilling contest.

Tosin Omoyele put Enyimba ahead in…