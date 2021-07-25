Okagbare Leads Nigeria Track And Field To Fight For Medals

Blessing Okagbare’s experience and bright performances will be a tonic to the track and field athletes of Team Nigeria when they begin competing from Friday July 30th.

Alongside Okagbare are eleven other athletes namely : Oluwatobi Amusan, Ese Brume, Divine Oduduru, Grace Nwokocha, Chukwuebuka Enewechi, Enoch Adegoke, Usheoritse Itshekiri, Patience Okon-George, Imaobong Uko and Emmanuel Ojeli.

Favour Ofili and Ruth Usoro both US based collegiate athletes, who came into the Nigerian Olympics radar late in the qualifiers have completed two of the three mandatory out of competition tests, OCT, required and are awaiting final clearance.

Ten Nigerian athletes most of whom are alternates who have not fulfilled the three mandatory OCT tests required are in the process of taking their tests.

They must take the final tests one day before competition. The process to get them tested has since been activated by the Athletics Federation of…