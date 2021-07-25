Oshonaike Speaks, Feels Lonely After Losing To USA’s Liu Juan

Team Nigeria’s Funke Oshonaike in this selfie video shot moments after losing to USA’s Liu Juan 1-4 (7-11, 3-11, 4-11, 13-11, 4-11) in the preliminary stage of women’s singles table tennis at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, speaks about her ‘loneliness’ as a loser.

Watch the 46 year old seventh time Olympian smart from her shock early exit from the event.

