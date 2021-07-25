Rivers Angels Beat Ghana’s Hasaacas Ladies In C/League Qualifiers

Nigeria women’s league champions Rivers Angels defeated Hassacas Ladies of Ghana 2-0 in their WAFU B zonal qualifiers for the maiden CAF Women’s Champions League at the Stade Robert Champroux in Abidjan on Saturday.

The maiden edition of the Women’s Champions League will take place in Egypt later this year.

Deborah Abiodun and Ezenagu Maryann were on target for Rivers Angels for the win.

Abiodun broke the deadlock in the 17th minute before Maryann doubled their lead on 52 minutes.

Also Read: Napoli Boss Spalleti Hails ‘Important Player’ Osimhen After Friendly Win Vs Pro Vercelli

Rivers Angels will face AS Police de Niamey of Niger in their next group game on Tuesday.

The top two teams from Group A and B in the WAFU B Zonal will progress to the semi-finals.

And the winners of the semi-finals automatically qualify as representatives of the zone for the tournament proper.

The Women’s Champions League is a competition introduced by CAF to develop women’s football.

To…