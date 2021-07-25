Super League, World Cup Every Two Years: Yahya Explains CAF’s Moves

Ahmed Yahya is African football’s man of the future. Under his leadership, the Mauritanian federation went from being suspended by FIFA to playing in their first-ever Africa Cup of Nations in 2019. He’s now Chairman of CAF’s Interclub Competitions Committee.

One of his first tasks involves developing the African Super League project – officially titled the African Supranational League – which the CAF Executive Committee approved in Morocco last weekend. The Super League project has already received the thumbs up from Patrice Motsepe, CAF President since March, and FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “This is my first interview since taking on the role,” Yahya reveals.

The head of African tournaments speaks exclusively to MARCA about the Super League project, which the Confederation of African Football has officially given the green light.

What is the African Super League?

A project seeking to create a new African club competition to excite African fans, but…