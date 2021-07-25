Tokyo 2020 Basketball: D’Tigers Lose To Australia In Group Opener 

It was not the best of starts for D’Tigers as they lost to Australia in their Group B opening game on Sunday, in the basketball event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Completesports.com reports.

After a closely fought encounter in the early quarters, D’Tigers eventually lost 84-65.

After a slow from D’Tigers, they had a stronger finish in the first quarter which ended 23-23.

Both teams continued from where they stopped but at the end of the second quarter, it was Australia who were ahead by 43-40.

While the Aussies kept their lead and also took the third quarter by 58-52 points heading into the fourth and final quarter.

D’Tigers will hope to bounce back from the defeat when they face Germany in their second game.

Meanwhile, the group’s other game saw Italy defeat Germany by 92-82.

By James Agberebi

