Troost-Ekong Elated To Have Fans Back At Vicarage Road

William Troost-Ekong is delighted to play in front of fans for the first time at the Vicarage Road, reports Completesports.com.

Troost-Ekong heard the support of teammates inside Vicarage Road for the first time in 221 days in Saturday’s friendly against West Bromwich Albion.

“It was really nice,” he told the club’s official website.

“I think all of us really enjoyed the game today. It was important just to get the minutes in but playing in front of the fans is something we’ve been waiting to do for a long time.”

The game ended goalless despite both sides having chances to break the deadlock, with Troost-Ekong feeling a goal was the only thing missing from the occasion.

“It’s a bit of a shame we couldn’t give them a goal. I think we were quite close a few times, I would’ve loved to hear the roar and cheers again,” said Troost Ekong. “When we came out and when they named us on the teamsheet, it’s nice to hear all the fans here and we’re going to need…