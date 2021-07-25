USA Suffers Shock Defeat To France In Group Opener

USA men’s basketball team were shocked by seventh-ranked France 83-76 in their group opening game on Sunday at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

It’s the first loss for the U.S. men at the Olympics since Athens 2004 – ending a streak of 25 consecutive wins.

The French trailed by eight points at halftime, but rallied to lead by six ahead of the fourth period and then held off an American surge to seal the win.

Evan Fournier led France with 28 points, while Jrue Holiday scored 18 for Team USA.

NBA star Kevin Dourant sat out for much of the third quarter with four fouls, France outscoring the U.S. 25-11 in that stanza. Dourant scored 10 points in 20 minutes played for the game.

The teams next play on Monday, with the U.S. facing Iran and France taking on Czech Republic.

