Why Musa Snubbed Other Turkish Clubs For Fatih Karagumruk

Ahmed Musa’s agent has revealed that his client had interest and good offers from other Turkish Super Lig clubs before eventually deciding to pitch tent with Fatih Karagumruk.

Turkish Super Lig club-side, Karagumruk have officially unveiled the Nigerian winger as their latest signing of the on-going summer transfer window ahead of the new term.

Karagumruk on Thursday made an official confirmation on their website and all of their social media handles, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram that they have signed Musa.

The Turkish side wrote: “We added the 28-year-old Nigerian attacker to our squad. He has played for clubs such as VVV Venlo, CSKA Moscow and Leicester City in his career.”

Complete Sports had exclusively reported last month that a Turkish Super Lig club had offered Musa a mouth-watering one-year deal that was worth €2.2m (1.05 billion naira).

Read Also: RB Leipzig Offer Lookman To Newcastle, Southampton

The 98-capped Super Eagles attacking sensation had received…