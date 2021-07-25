World No.1 Barty Suffers Shock Defeat In First Round Of Tokyo Olympics

World number one Ashleigh Barty has crashed out of Tokyo Olympic Games after she was knocked out in the first round by 48th-ranked Spanish opponent Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-4, 6-3.

The defeat comes 15 days after Barty won Wimbledon for her second Grand Slam title.

It was Barty’s Olympic singles debut. She won a doubles match with Australian teammate Storm Sanders on Saturday.

The victory is the biggest of Sorribes Tormo’s career.

“It’s an amazing feeling, I still can’t believe it,” said Sorribes Tormo, who will go on to face France’s Fiona Ferro in the second round.

Barty’s defeat means Japan’s Naomi Osaka is the highest-ranked player remaining in the draw.



