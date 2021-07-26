Diaz Clinches First-Ever Gold Medal For Philippines In Weightlifting

Hidily Diaz has brought pride to the Philippines after winning their first-ever gold medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympic Games.

Appearing in her fourth Olympic Games, the 30-year-old won the women’s 55 kg category for weightlifting after she lifted a combined weight of 224 kg, an Olympic record.

Read Also: Tokyo 2020: It’s Gold Medal Or Nothing -Djokovic

After completing her final lift in a very close competition, Diaz held her hands to her face and burst into tears before embracing her coaches and clutching at the medallion around her neck.

China’s Liao Qiuyun, who failed to match her own world record for a single lift, took silver with 223 kg and Kazakhstan’s Zulfiya Chinshanlo won bronze with 213 kg.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed…