Dream Team Atlanta 1996 Feat Listed Among Most Memorable

Nigeria’s U-23 Eagles popularly known as the Dream Team’s gold medal winning feat at the 1996 Atlanta Olympic games, has been listed among five memorable football moments at the Olympics.

The video list, which was done in no particular order, was compiled and published on The Sun Football verified Twitter handle.

Under the guidance of Dutch coach Bonfrere Jo, the Dream Team shocked the world by becoming the first African country to win gold in the football event at the Olympics.

On parade for the Dream Team were legends like Nwankwo Kanu, Austin Okocha, Sunday Oliseh, Taribo West, Uche Okechukwu and Daniel Amokachi.

Also Read: Manchester United Close To Completing Varane Deal

Others are Celestine Babayaro, Emmanuel Babayaro, Mobi Oparaku, Victor Ikpeba, Garba Lawal, Joseph Dosu, Tijani Babangida and Emmanuel Amuneke.

After qualifying from a group that had Hungary, Japan and Brazil, the Nigerian side beat Mexico in the quarter-finals.

They met Brazil in the semi-finals and…