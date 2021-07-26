Eight Nigerian Athletes Undergo Out Of Competition Test In Japan 

The eight Nigerian track and field athletes with outstanding out of competition tests (OCT) have taken the tests Monday and are now awaiting the results Tuesday before returning to the Olympic Village in Tokyo in time for the start of the athletics event on Friday.

According to World Athletics anti doping rules, athletes are expected to have three OCTs before they can compete at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics which got underway last Friday.

Mostly affected in the Team Nigerian camp are alternate athletes who missed either one or two of the tests for unavoidable reasons.

Others are student athletes in USA colleges who didn’t undergo the required number of tests while in school.

Also Read: Dream Team Atlanta 1996 Feat Listed Among Most Memorable Football Moments At The Olympics

Some of the athletes did not fill their whereabouts form which is a requirement for such testing.

The whereabouts are information provided by a limited number of top elite athletes about their location to…