It’s Gold Medal Or Nothing -Djokovic

History-chasing Novak Djokovic has revealed that he’s determined to win the gold medal in the tennis event of the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Djokovic had cast doubt over whether he would participate because of the strict Covid-19 protocols and lack of crowds, but the possibility of the Golden Slam, winning all four majors and the Olympics proved impossible to resist.

“Without the key element of any sports events, the crowds, the fans, that energy, it’s different, but it is still the Olympic Games,” said Djokovic.

Read Also: Exclusive: Tokyo 2020: Nigeria’s Absence In Football Event, A Big Disappointment -Dosu

“I was in a dilemma for a little bit, but I decided to come, and I’m glad because there are many more things that are beautiful about the Olympic Games. So I will try to focus on those things.”

The undoubted favourite and 2008 bronze medallist is hoping to emulate Steffi Graf’s 1988 feat of winning the Golden Slam after already snapping up the Australian Open, French…