Napoli Boss Spalleti Hails ‘Important Player’ Osimhen After Friendly Win Vs Pro Vercelli

Napoli manager Luciano Spalleti has praised Victor Osimhen after the forward scored the winning goal in Saturday’s friendly win against Serie C club Pro Vercelli, reports Completesports.com.
Osimhen netted the decisive goal in the 26th minute following a pass from Amir Rrahmani.
The Nigeria international has now scored five goals in two pre-season outings for the Partenopei.
Spalleti heaped plaudits on the 22-year-old for his impact in front of goal.
“Osimhen is a striker who has the ability to transform every ball that comes his way into chances,” Spalletti told the club’s website.
“He is a generous player who runs a lot and every now and then this intense race can cause him some mistakes, but he is an important player, complete and we aim a lot on him.”
He scored 10 goals and recorded three assists in league appearances for Napoli last season.
Source: Complete Sports