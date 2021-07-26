Oshonaike Celebrates Induction Into The Exclusive ‘Olympic Club 7’

Veteran Nigerian female table tennis star Funke Oshonaike has expressed delight after she was inducted into the exclusive Olympic Club 7.

Oshonaike made her seventh appearance at the Olympics at this summer’s games in Tokyo which made her the first woman in the world of table tennis to achieve the feat.

Though, she crashed out in the preliminary round in the women’s singles after losing to her American opponent.



After receiving the award Oshonaike wrote on her Instagram page:“Though I might not have won Gold, silver, and bronze! But what l got is what another woman has not gotten!

“The first 7 times Olympian in Africa

The first woman in TT in the world.

Dreams do come true. I am a living Testimony

“Welcome Funke to the 7 club Award

“Thank you Nigeria.

Thank you my fans all over the world.

Thanks to my family and friends.

Above all, thank to my almighty creator.”

And on Team Nigeria’s Instagram page: “It’s now official! Our Funke Oshonaike has become the first woman…