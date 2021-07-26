Osimhen Tipped To Be Among Serie A Top Players

Nigeria and Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen has been tipped to be among the best five players in the Serie A in the coming season.

Osimhen scored Napoli’s only goal in the 1-0 win over Serie C side Pro Vercelli at the weekend to bring his pre-season’s goals tally to five in two games.

And the Super Eagles goalscoring sensation’s heroics did not go unnoticed by top Italian journalist Peppe Iannicelli who showered the Nigerian with praises in Canale 21 for his performances so far.

“I see him in excellent condition, and he is strongly convinced and very much in Italian professionalism.

“First year, after the seasons in France, he is totally integrated and in my opinion he will be among the best five players in the league.

“In France there is another culture, Osimhen needed to get into the times, the pressures, the ways of life and eating habits of Italians. Now he is…