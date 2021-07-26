RB Leipzig Offer Lookman To Newcastle, Southampton

Bundesliga club RB Leipzig have offered versatile forward Ademola Lookman to Premier League outfit Newcastle United.

Newcastle United, according to the Evening Chronicle were interested in Lookman in January 2020.

Southampton are also said to be interested in the player and could sign him eventually as Newcastle United may not be able to meet Leipzig’s £10m valuation.



Steve Bruce is a fan of the Nigerian-born but is keen to bolster his team’s midfield.

Joe Willock remains the number one target with Newcastle having registered their interest with Arsenal.

Lookman impressed for Fulham last season during his loan spell.

He scored four goals and bagged four assists in 34 Premier League games for the Cottagers.

