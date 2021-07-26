Tokyo 2020: Germany Captain Kruse Proposes To Girlfriend On TV After Win Vs Saudi Arabia

Germany captain Max Kruse has proposed to his girlfriend Dilara during a post-match interview on Sunday at the Olympic football tournament.

Kruse, 33, took the microphone from broadcasters ARD, showed a t-shirt with a writing and went down on his knees after a 3-2 win against Saudi Arabia.

“We have been together for a few months, a year actually,” he said with a smile, hoping she was watching back in Germany. “If you can read this I ask you if you want to become my wife?”



Union Berlin striker Kruse said he had initially planned the move after scoring a goal at the Tokyo Games but was not sure if he would find the net at all.

Germany are not assured of a place in the knockout rounds ahead of their final group game against Cote d’Ivoire.

