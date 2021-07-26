Tokyo 2020:’It Will Be A Difficult Few Weeks, Months Ahead Of Me’ – Nigeria’s Taekwondoist Ayanacho After Defeat

Elizabeth Ayanacho has lamented her ouster from the taekwondo event at Tokyo 2020 Olympics, stating it will be a difficult few weeks and months ahead of her.

Competing in the women’s -67kg, Ayanacho lost 12-7 to double Olympic medalist and former world champion Nur Tartar of Turkey.

Reacting to her defeat, Ayanacho however pointed out that the lessons learnt will aid her development in the sport.

“I lost to Turkey 7 – 12. Turkey then lost in golden point to USA after a 1 – 1 draw. This means I am totally out of fighting for a podium place at the Tokyo Olympics.

“I have cried and I still feel hurt because I wanted to spring a good surprise, despite being 4 years early to my original Paris 2024 Olympics.

“It has been quite a journey. Truly, a long and challenging journey with a rollercoaster of emotions.

“It will be a difficult few weeks and months ahead of me, because I will keep replaying today in my head, and trying to replay all I could have done. But it is OK,…