Tottenham Target Swap Offer For Caleb Chukwuemeka

Tottenham are launching a swap offer for Northampton Town youngster Caleb Chukwuemeka.

The 19 year-old striker is a target for Spurs, which are willing to send Kion Etete to Northampton in exchange, says Football Insider.

Chukwuemeka scored two goals in 28 competitive games for League One Northampton last season. He is the older brother of Aston Villa starlet Carney Chukwuemeka.

Etete is a regular with Spurs’ U23 team, but also played for the U18s last season. He scored a total of 20 goals and five assists in 49 games.

Along with Spurs, Rangers are also interested in Chukwuemeka.

