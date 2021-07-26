Why Sarri’s Football Style Will Suit Me – Shaqiri

Liverpool attacker Xherdan Shaqiri has revealed his desire to work with the new Lazio manager, Maurizio Sarri in Serie A.

Shaqiri, who was part of the Switzerland squad that was knocked out in the quarter-final of Euro 2020, made this known in an interview with Corriere dello Sport.

With two years left on his contract with Liverpool, the Swiss international is already relishing his desire to pit tent with Sarri.

“Igli Tare (sports director) has done an excellent job with Lazio for several years. If it is true that he has great respect for me, then I am honoured,” Shaqiri told Corriere dello Sport.

“I have followed Lazio for a long time, they are a top team. In general, given my qualities, I like to play more offensive football and (Maurizio) Sarri practices it. That would be exciting.

“I do not yet think about the end of my career, it is a future that I imagine is far away. We’ll see…