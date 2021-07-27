Baalla Moroccan Frustrated Boxer Attempts To Bite Opponent’s Ear 

Moroccan boxer Youness Baalla made an attempt to bite New Zealand opponent David Nyika in a round of 16 heavyweight clash at the Tokyo games.

Baalla’s action drew similarities with that of Mike Tyson who chomped on Evander Holyfield’s ear in their 1997 rematch.

Nyika dominated Baalla from start to finish, and is now just one fight away from sealing his nation’s first Olympic medal in the sport since 1992.

And in the final round, Baalla appeared to attempt to bite his rival’s ear, but wasn’t punished for the infraction.

Also Read: Tokyo 2020 Basketball : Gallant D’Tigress Fall To USA

“He didn’t get a full mouthful,” Nyika told One News after the event.

“Luckily he had his mouthguard in, and I was a bit sweaty.

“But come on man, this is the Olympics, get your s*** together.”

Nyika’s feeling about the situation appeared to cool as time went on, and he implored fans to stop sending abusive messages to his opponent.

“The heat of battle can bring the best…