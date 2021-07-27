Balogun Enjoying Life Under Gerrard At Rangers

Rangers defender Leon Balogun has praised manager Steven Gerrard for creating a conducive working environment at the club, reports Completesports.com.

Balogun linked up with the Gers last summer and won the Scottish Premiership title in his first season at the club.

The centre-back put the the team’s success down to Gerrard’s leadership ability.

“Sometimes it feels like he (Gerrard) is just your pal or one of your teammates,” Balogun told the Beautiful Game Podcast.

“He has the banter with you but then he just knows how to switch. He doesn’t have to scream at us. Sometimes he just has to give you that look and you know, you’re not going to mess it up now because you don’t want to get that look and be the one.

“It helps that he (Gerrard) is a legend himself but also the way he treats his players, and not just him but Mick Beale, he does an amazing job, TC (Tom Culshaw), Gary McAllister.

“They all do…