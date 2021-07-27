Chelsea Move For Sevilla Defender Jules Kounde

European champions Chelsea have made a move for Sevilla and France defender Jules Kounde.

Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano says the Frenchman is the Blues main centre-back target.

Kounde is said to want Champions League football and negotiations are ongoing.

The 22-year-is also said to be a target for Manchester United thanks to his ability to cover at right-back, as he did for France at Euro 2020.

Kounde returned to Sevilla pre- season training this week.

