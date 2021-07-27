Eye on Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Hope, still in Nigerian camp

Last weekend Enefiok Udo Obong, the Legend, one of a handful of Nigerian athletes with an Olympic Gold medal around their necks and attached to their names, wrote a masterpiece article in his column in one of the newspapers.

It was a very objective projection of Nigeria’s prospects at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. He must have looked into a Crystal ball and must have seen the future because on Day 4 of the Games his analysis have been bull’s-eye.

On Day 4 of the Olympics, one can safely agree with him that Nigeria’s projected medals ‘haul’ of 3 to 5 medals at the end of the Games, would not come until the second half of the Games beginning next week, when the finals of the Wrestling and Track and Field athletics would take place.

Also Read – Odegbami: Eye On Tokyo 2020 – DAY 3

So far, judging from realistic projections, the contingent as a whole has not disappointed. Those that have ‘lost’ were not expected to win medals anyway, but…