How Does BetinIreland.ie Rank Its Casino Platforms?

The Irish betting market is one of the most lucrative and progressive in Europe, with this relatively small country accounting for just under 40% of the continent’s total gambling revenue.

However, this has created an incredibly competitive market in which it may be hard to identify the best sportsbooks, particularly with licensed operators available from Ireland, the UK and across the length and breadth of Europe.

BetinIreland has produced a list and comprehensive reviews of the best betting sites in Ireland , but how do they rank their operators and what are the most important metrics? Let’s find out!

1. The Level of Reactive Customer Support on Offer

Given the amount of money wagered by some players through online sportsbooks, it stands to reason that operators should offer constant and reactive customer support wherever possible.

More specifically, you should note how stressful it can be when you’re temporarily unable to credit your account or withdraw funds, so it’s…