Ikpeba: Ahmed Musa One Of Nigeria’s Best Strikers

Former Nigerian international Victor Ikpeba has declared that Super Eagles skipper Ahmed Musa ranks among Nigeria’s greatest strikers to ever dorn the green and white jersey.

Musa recently signed a two-year deal with Turkish Super Lig side Fatih Karagumruk ending his short stint with Nigerian Professional Football League side Kano Pillars.

The 28-year old who has been a free agent since leaving Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr last season has been eager to return to European football ahead of upcoming World Cup qualifiers and Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon early next year.

Speaking in a chat with Complete Sports, Ikpeba hails Musa’s new move adding that the former CSKA Moscow forward remains one of Eagles greatest strikers of all time for scoring four goals at the World Cup.

“It is good that Musa has finally secured a new club in Europe which fits his status as Super Eagles captain,” begins Ikpeba who starred for Monaco in his hey days.

