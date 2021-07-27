Mikel Starts Training With Al Kuwait SC

Former Nigeria captain John Obi Mikel has started training with Kuwaiti Premier club Kuwait SC, Completesports.com reports.

Mikel joined Kuwait SC early this month on a one-year deal cancelling his contract with Sky Bet Championship club Stoke City by mutual consent.

Stoke activated their option to hand the former Chelsea star an extension to his contract at the start of June after the midfielder impressed over the course of the 2020-21 season but he opted for another footballing adventure in Asia.

Read Also: Osimhen Tipped To Be Among Serie A Top Players

Mikel previously spent two years with Tianjin Teda in the Chinese Super League.

The 32-year-old only joined Stoke City in August last year and made 41 appearances for them across all competitions as they finished 14th in the Championship table.

Kuwait SC finished third in the Kuwaiti Premier League last season behind Al-Qadsia and champions Al-Arabi.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit…