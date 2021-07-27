Nigeria’s Absence In Football Event, A Big Disappointment -Dosu

Former Nigerian goalkeeper, Dosu Joseph has expressed displeasure with the absence of the football male team in the ongoing Tokyo Olympic Games.

Recall that Nigeria finished third in Group B of the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations, which saw them dropped out of contention for a place in the Men’s Football Tournament in Tokyo.

Champions in 1996 in Atlanta, USA where they won Africa’s first-ever football gold medal of the Olympics, the Nigeria U23 participated in the tournament in Australia in 2000 but missed the event in Greece in 2004.

They then took part at the event in China in 2008 and won the silver medal; missed the tournament in the United Kingdom in 2012; participated in the event in Brazil in 2016 and won the bronze medal and; will now miss Tokyo 2020.

However, in an interview with Completesports.com, the Atlanta Olympic gold medalist stated that it was a great disappointment that the Dream…