Oladapo Enyimba Captain Handed One-Year Ban For Doping

Enyimba skipper Austin Oladapo has been handed a one-year suspension from all football related activities by CAF for doping offence.

Oladapo’s suspension was announced in a statement released on CAF website on Monday.

According to the statement, after the Confederation Cup first-leg tie between Pyramid of Egypt and Enyimba which the north Africans won 4-1 in May, Oladapo’s urine was collected for testing and returned positive to a prohibited substances.

The statement read:”The result of the player Oladapo Augustine urine test in Bottle “A” which was collected in match N °153 between Pyramids FC (Egypt) Vs Enyimba FC (Nigeria), played on 16th of May 2021 in the frame of Total CAF Confederation Cup 2020/2021 was considered positive due to the presence of a prohibited substances “Prednisolone/Prednisone”.

“On 18th June 2021, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) was informed of the result and asked the player to indicate if he wishes to request the analysis of sample…