Online Registration For 10km Festac Half Marathon Begins 

Registration for the maiden editon of the annual 10Km Festac half marathon has began in ernest, after the website became operational on Wednesday.

The one day event which is endorsed by the Lagos State Athletics Association, is scheduled for the arts and culture Community in Nigeria, Festac Town on the 2nd of October and is open to male and female athletes in the Country

Organisers of the event Lexicon Communications declared that the response from participants has been quite impressive considering the fact that the website started running during the midweek.

Project manager, Moses Nwanze, informed the media that covid restrictions would affect the number of participants that would be sanctioned to compete in the race.

He declared that competitors who register early would be given concession irrespective of their location in the Country.

According to him equipments needed to conduct a world class event has arrived in the country.

He stated that the technical crew of the state…