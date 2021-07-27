Osaka Booted Out In Third Round By Vondrousova

Naomi Osaka’s dream of winning a gold medal on home soil came to an end after she was knocked out in the third round on Tuesday by Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic in straight sets.

Vondrousova dominated the first set 6-1 before closing out Osaka 6-4 in the second. The No. 2 player in the world, Osaka made 31 unforced errors and had her serve broken five times.

The 23-year-old won her first two matches in straight sets in her first tournament since withdrawing from the French Open in May to prioritize her mental health.

Vondrousova, 22, is ranked No. 42 in the world. She reached the French Open final in 2019.

The top-ranked player in the women’s tournament, Ashleigh Barty, lost in the first round on Sunday.

