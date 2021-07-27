Osaka Cruises Into Third Round, Beat Golubic In Straight Sets

Naomi Osaka says she wants to concentrate on each game that comes her way than focus more on winning the gold medal in the ongoing Tokyo Olympic Games.

Osaka stated this after brushing aside Switzerland’s Viktorija Golubic in straight sets to zoom into the Third Round of the event.

On a noticeably cooler day in the Tokyo capital, Osaka put on a determined show, breaking her opponent’s serve once in the first set and twice in the second as she rolled past the world No. 49 6-3, 6-2 at Ariake Tennis Park.

Osaka is now the top-ranked player competing in Tokyo after world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty suffered a shock first-round defeat on Sunday.

But Osaka said she is trying to concentrate on each match as it comes, instead of the gold medal.

“I know that I’m playing against the best players in the world and I haven’t played in a while, so of course I want to win the gold medal like everyone in the tournament does, but I’m taking it one…