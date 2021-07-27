Quadri:’Without Tokyo 2020 Medal, I’ve Disappointed Sports Minister’

Team Nigeria’s captain to the Tokyo Olympic Games, Aruna Quadri has lamented his ouster from the Tokyo Olympics saying he has disappointed Sports Minister Sunday Dare who deserves more for his efforts in turning Nigerian Sports around.

Quadri who became Africa’s first Ping Ponger to play in the quarter-finals of the Rio Olympics in Brazil was bundled out in his Third Round after being drawn bye by Brazilian Gustavo Tsuboi 4-2 (15-13, 9-11, 6-11, 11-7, 7-11, 6-11).

Much was expected from the Nigerian but he succumbed to the Brazilian who was lowly ranked to him.

“Without doubt, Sports Minister Dare has done a lot to change sports and athletes welfare in his short time. His adopt an athlete initiative has impacted so much on many athletes. I feel disappointed I could not get a medal to say thank you”, Quadri said at the Games village mix zone in Tokyo.

Continuing he…