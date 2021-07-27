RealFevr Announces Bruno Fernandes As Launch Ambassador

The Portuguese startup has launched the world’s first official collectible football videos marketplace with iconic moments from various stars including ambassador Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo.

RealFevr, a Portuguese startup specializing in fantasy football and boasting over 1.2 million registered users, has just launched a marketplace of official football video NFTs. The technology company based in Lisbon is presenting fans with the possibility of collecting videos of the most memorable moments of global stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Ángel Di Maria, James Rodríguez, Casemiro and many others.

The offcially licensed football video collectibles will soon be available at www.realfevr.com for those who want to purchase one of the three packs available: Basic, Rare and Super Rare.

Inside the packs, there are collectibles from five different tiers, which vary depending on their rarity: Common, Special, Epic, Legendary and Unique – for the latter, as the…