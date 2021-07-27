Second Judoka Withdraws From Tokyo Olympics After Refusing To Fight Israeli 

Sudan’s Mohamed Abdalrasool has become the second judoka to withdraw from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after refusing to face Israel’s Tohar Butbul in the 73kg division.

Olympic officials said Abdalrasool didn’t show up to face Butbul in their round of 32 bout on Monday despite weighing in for the bout earlier, as a form of rejecting normalization with the occupation state.

The International Judo Foundation didn’t immediately announce a reason why Abdalrasool didn’t compete, and the governing body didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Sudanese Olympic officials also didn’t immediately comment.

Abdalrasool was supposed to face Algerian Fethi Nourine in an earlier round, but Nourine also withdrew due to the winner of that fight having to take on the Israeli Butbul in the round of 16.

Nourine said he didn’t want to compete against Butbul due to Nourine’s political support of…