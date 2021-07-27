StarTimes To Air FIBA AfroBasket 2021

Africa’s leading digital TV operator StarTimes is going to broadcast the African Championship of Nations, FIBA AfroBasket Rwanda 2021 live and exclusive.

The 30th edition of the AfroBasket, men’s basketball continental championship of Africa, is scheduled to take place between 24 August and 5 September 2021 in Kigali, Rwanda’s capital city.

16 national teams divided into four groups will be competing to get crowned African champions. In Group A, host Rwanda will face DR Congo, Cape Verde, and 11-time AfroBasket winners Angola.

Group B will see reigning champion Tunisia compete alongside the Central African Republic, Egypt and Guinea. In Group C, 2015 champions Nigeria is opposed to Ivory Coast, Kenya and Mali.

And in Group D, Senegal, Cameroon, South Sudan and Uganda will clash to get a qualification spot.

The Group Phase of AfroBasket 2021 will take place from Aug. 24-29 with the top team from each group automatically advancing to the Quarter-Finals.

The eight teams that…