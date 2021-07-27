Terry Quits Role As Assistant Manager At Aston Villa 

Chelsea legend John Terry has left his role as Aston Villa assistant head coach after three years on the job.

Terry, 40, joined Villa as a player in the summer of 2017, taking on the captaincy.

He played 32 games for the Midlands outfit in the 2017/18 season before then becoming assistant to boss Dean Smith in October 2018.

Terry told the club’s official website: “It has been a tremendous honour and privilege to have spent these last three years at Aston Villa, but I feel now is the right time to make the extremely difficult decision to move on.

“I want to be as respectful to the manager and everyone at Aston Villa as I can and, having given my future serious consideration over the summer, I genuinely don’t feel it is fair to move into a new season without being certain of seeing that through.

“My immediate plan is to spend some quality time with my family and, thereafter, hopefully take up some invitations to visit clubs and managers around Europe to develop my aim and…