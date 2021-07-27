Tokyo 2020 Basketball : Gallant D’Tigress Fall To USA

D’Tigress fell to a 81-72 defeat to the United States of America in their opening game at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Tuesday morning, reports Completesports.com.

The Nigerian Ladies put up a brave fight in the encounter but struggled to contain the Americans who has much bigger players in their team.

It was the 50th consecutive Olympic victories for the USA Women’s basketball national team.



Read Also: Tokyo 2020 Badminton: Nigeria Men’s Doubles Olofua, Opeyori Crash Out After Defeat To Denmark

Promise Alumakura, Ify Ibekwe and Adaora Elonu all put up fine performances for D’Tigress in the encounter.

D’Tigress lost by 31 points to USA the last time both countries met in Las Vegas.

The West Africans will face France in their next game on Friday.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be…