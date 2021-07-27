Tokyo 2020: Sports Minister Spurs D’Tigers Ahead Of Next Game 0

Ahead of their next encounter in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare has met the male national basketball team, D’Tigers to thank and encourage them for doing Nigeria proud and starting a silent revolution in the country’s basketball development.

During the virtual meeting with the team and its officials on Tuesday, the Minister assured the players of continued government, corporate and citizens’ support.

He said, “Coach Mike Brown, like I said, I can’t thank you enough. I am glad I watched the games, every other single game I’ve watched, I watched last one. This is a winning team. I know you will take care of business. I can only wish you the very best as you prepare for the next two games and I’m sure that you will do this country proud. You guys bring it on. You got the skills, you got the commitment, you got the experience and I just want to wish you well.”

The Minister revealed that the team’s performance has…