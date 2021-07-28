Allegri Opens Up On Juventus New Captain

New Juventus coach Max Allegri is set to hand over the captaincy hand band to Giorgio Chiellini ahead of the new Serie A season.

Chiellini, who played an integral role in Italy’s Euro 2020 triumph against England in the final, is still expected to sign a new contract with the Old Lady.

However, in a chat with TribalFootball, Allegri insists Chiellini will remain as captain as soon as he pens his new deal.

“In terms of his experience at Juve, Dybala can be the vice-captain because Bonucci left Juventus and then returned, so he had to start from scratch. I expect a lot from Dybala, I’ve spoken to him and he is very motivated,” said Allegri.

Read Also: Why I Don’t Care Being Called A Rebel At Barcelona -Depay

“The captain and vice-captain are decided depending on how long they’ve been playing in the team. So Chiellini is the most experienced one, followed by Dybala.

“Bonucci left for one season, he made that decision, so if he wants the captain’s armband he must buy it…